LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Coming to your screen on Sunday, May 23rd is the Billboard Music Awards . On this night artists like DJ Khaled, H.E.R. and Migos will take the stage; Drake will receive the Artist of the Decade Award; and celebrities will shut the red carpet down with their daring fashion choices.

Over the last couple of years we’ve seen some amazing style choices strut down the red carpet. This year, I’m expecting the same kind of energy but elevated a few notches. Now that an effective formula has been put in place for awards shows (masks + vaccinations), they’ll be more in-person shows on the horizon.

Most celebrities use events like the Billboard Music Awards as a space to express themselves creatively. The stars tend to hang up their ball gowns and pull out the high slits and crop tops. Today we’re taking a walk down memory lane. Here are the best looks to hit the red carpet of BBMA.

Check Out The Best Looks To Hit The Red Carpet At The Billboard Music Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com