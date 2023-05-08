Check Out These Fun & Wild Moments From The Lovers & Friends Festival In Las Vegas [Gallery]

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Over the weekend, Usher hosted Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas. There were countless megastars who came out to perform like Mariah Carey, Chris Brown, Miguel, and Christina Aguilera. Most fans left with joy in their hearts, seeing a lineup of their favorite performers. While other fans noticed some of the festival’s most awkward moments. Check out a recap gallery inside.

Some of the best moments included a performance by pop icon Carey, who reunited with legendary R&B group Boyz II Men to sing “One Sweet Day.” Aguilera and Lil Kim came together to perform their undeniable hit “Lady Marmalade,” which featured Missy Elliott, Mya, and P!nk. Another major moment was Usher and Muni Long’s never-before-heard version of her hit single “Hrs & Hrs.” Fans are urging the two to release it right now!

With the iconic moments came some very unfortunate ones. Reportedly, Brown started fighting with Usher, and that was confirmed to be a rumor when Usher shows his scratcheless and bruiseless face just moments before his performance. Meanwhile, another video shows Brown arguing with someone else backstage.

Another awkward moment fans can’t stop talking about is Ginuwine falling and laughing at himself. We love when our faves don’t take themselves too seriously. It makes the memories all the more fun.

There are several other memorable moments from the Lovers & Friends Festival in the gallery.

Overall, more fans seemed to enjoy the festival. Other fans (who were not in attendance) had most of the complaints surfacing online.

Check out our festival recap gallery below:

