Fellas…if you let your lady go to a Chris Brown concert, proceed with caution. Y’all thought Usher was dangerous? Chris Brown doesn’t miss and apparently the internet found another shot the King of R&B may have taken. Breezy’s Meet N’ Greets has been going viral for all the wild photo requests his fans have asked from him. All in a good spirit.

Team Breezy goes all out, you can’t deny that! Now, it looks like one fan in particular may have gotten the singers attention, a 29-year-old fan by the name of Nea Suzart. The Brazilian influencer uploaded a photo to Instagram with her & Breezy saying, “We can’t wait to see you performing here @chrisbrownofficial It was a pleasure to see you again LOVE YOU and thanks @shopchrisbrownofficial @flix_jr for the best experience ever”

This is where things get interesting, Chris Brown is all up in her likes now on IG. The internet says he got a type, do you see it?! Check out photos of Nea Suzart below!

Chris Brown Found His Next Boo at His Meet N’ Greet?! Meet Nea Suzart [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com