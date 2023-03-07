Ciara Is Bringing The Style Heat To Paris Fashion Week With These 5 Looks

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Ciara is stomping through the Paris Fashion Week streets, looking like a voguish goddess. The “Body Party” singer has been shelling out look after look at designer shows, and we are digging every garb. She has stunned in

Off-White

,

David Koma

, and

Elie Saab

, to name a few brands, and each look has its own unique flavor that only Ciara can bring.

Paris Fashion Week is known for bringing out the who’s who among celebrities, so we aren’t surprised that Ciara is popping up at a few events. With her slender, tall frame and gorgeous face, she’s a walking model and makes any frock she sports look fabulous. Her fashion sense is jazzy, and her Atlanta swag shines through everything she dons. So, without further ado, let’s get into Ciara’s Paris Fashion Week style repertoire. You are definitely in for some “goodies” once you see these ensembles. Get into them below!

