CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

City Of Angels Stunner Shay Brown’s Sultry Looks Leap Off The Screen [Photos]

Posted September 20, 2019

Shay Brown

Source: @iamshaybrown / Instagram


Shay Brown has been modeling for just a few years but has already put her mark on the game as one of the rising stars in her lane. The Los Angeles beauty was gracious enough to allow us to revive our Baes & Baddies segment with her sultry and smoking hot images.

Brown, 25, was born and raised in the City of Angels and displays her dancing talents exclusively at Crazy Girls in Hollywood. A quick look at Crazy Girls’ IG page will let the masses know that the establishment realizes they have a star on the team as she is one of the most recently featured dancers.

Check out the shapely and sultry Shay Brown in the gallery below.

View this post on Instagram

Hot girl Summer 💦

A post shared by SHAY BROWN 💋👁 (@iamshaybrown) on

Photo: @iamshaybrown/Instagram

City Of Angels Stunner Shay Brown’s Sultry Looks Leap Off The Screen [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

Big Fine Ting 💋 @photo__mark 📸

A post shared by SHAY BROWN 💋👁 (@iamshaybrown) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

SB 💕

A post shared by SHAY BROWN 💋👁 (@iamshaybrown) on

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

Good girl , Bad habits 😅 @ethikagirls 🍊

A post shared by SHAY BROWN 💋👁 (@iamshaybrown) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

She’s back .. 😍💇🏾‍♀️

A post shared by SHAY BROWN 💋👁 (@iamshaybrown) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

Ride my Wave like a tsunami 🌊

A post shared by SHAY BROWN 💋👁 (@iamshaybrown) on

9.

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

White Toes .. 💦

A post shared by SHAY BROWN 💋👁 (@iamshaybrown) on

12.

View this post on Instagram

Smile or Ducklips ? Hmmmm 😏

A post shared by SHAY BROWN 💋👁 (@iamshaybrown) on

13.

View this post on Instagram

A little hood , a little Hollywood ✨

A post shared by SHAY BROWN 💋👁 (@iamshaybrown) on

14.

15.

View this post on Instagram

Don’t play wit it 💙🤪

A post shared by SHAY BROWN 💋👁 (@iamshaybrown) on

Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close