attracts attention not only for his world-class skills as a professional basketball player but also for his stance on COVID-19 vaccinations, a fact that made him a reluctant symbol of resistance to some. Clay Travis, seizing an opportunity to dunk on the vaccinated, connected Irving’s 60-point outburst on Tuesday (March 15) to the fact he hasn’t had the jab which prompted some to drag the pundit’s name through the mud.

Irving, 29, led all Brooklyn Nets players with 60 points, including an astonishing 41 first-half points, en route to a 150-108 demolishing of the Orlando Magic. Irving is famously known for being against taking the vaccine for COVID-19 and has been shunned from taking the home court in the Barclays Center due to the city’s vaccination mandate but has been able to play in road games this season.

Travis took to Twitter on Tuesday and expressed his admiration for Irving’s game but made it a touch weird by bringing up the vaccination piece.

“Kyrie Irving, who is unvaccinated and isn’t allowed to play in New York City because of covid health protocols, scored 60 points in 35 minutes tonight on the road in Orlando. I don’t know guys, seems like he’s pretty healthy to me,” Travis tweeted.

The tweet did what it was intended to do, which is rabble rouse and get folks agitated and Travis has been eating it up. Of course, Travis has his share of folks who stand in support of being unvaccinated but a lot of others are dunking on him as expected.

Clay Travis Weirdly Connects Kyrie Irving’s 60-Point Game To Being Unvaccinated From COVID-19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com