Cleveland Mom Goes Viral For Her Creative Snacks For Kids!

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh ___ #TSRFoodies: It’s been established that we’re “bored in the house and we’re in the house bored” but as we have seen, boredom has been the catalyst for creativity for a lot of people. ___ One Ohio mother, who is one of the many people who had to stop working due to guidelines in stopping the coronavirus outbreak, is using her time away to bond with her son and she’s doing so with his food. ___ If you see these plates and ask who has the time, that would be Ms. Constance Alexander! Sis has found a new hobby in making food art, using her toddler Apollo’s meals as a way to connect with him and teach him. ___ As he learns new foods and colors, he’s also getting nutritious meals made with love. There’s definitely some good coming out of spending this time at home. Well done, momma! (📸: @marilyn_cream)