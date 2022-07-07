Power 107.5 CLOSE

The Browns drafted Mayfield number one overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Through four years his play, along with the rest of the Browns, was up and down, finishing with a record of 30-30 and going 1-1 in the playoffs. While these numbers may not jump off the page, it’s still a marked improvement for Cleveland, as they’ve produced some of the worst football in the NFL over the last couple of decades.

Yet, somehow, it never seemed like all three parties involved – the players, the coaches, the front office – were ever on the same page at the same time.

Whether it was the infamous perceived rift with Odell Beckham Jr (or his dad), his repeated run-ins with local media, or the constant turnaround on the coaching staff, some folks say that Baker Raegen Mayfield never got a fair shot. Still others contend that he simply isn’t that good.

Where do you stand? Do you think Baker will have more success on his new team? Or do you believe that he’s already played his best football in the NFL?

We’ve pulled some of the best online reactions we could find. Tap one of those emojis near the bottom of the page to let us know where you stand!

Cleveland Sports Fans Split On Baker Mayfield Trade was originally published on wzakcleveland.com