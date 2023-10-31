Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Philadelphia 76ers have washed their hands with Harden and his shenanigans and shipped him to L.A. overnight.

The LA Clippers acquired 10-time All-Star guard James Harden in a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, sources told ESPN.

The 76ers sent Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev to the Clippers in exchange for Philly native Marcus Morris, a returning member Robert Covington, Nic Batum, KJ Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 pick swap and an additional first-round pick that will be routed from a third team, sources told ESPN.

Harden, 34, requested a trade out of Philadelphia in June when he opted in to his player option for the 2023-24 season. He was told by Sixers GM Daryl Morey, that if he signed, they would move him. That did not happen in a timely manner in which Harden, during a promotional appearance in China in August, called 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey “a liar”. He even went as far as to say the relationship between him and Morey is ‘Irreparable’ after Sixers a practice.

Harden is “ecstatic” heading west to the Clippers and was hoping to fly to Los Angeles as soon as possible, sources told ESPN that there’s a chance he will attend Tuesday night’s Clippers home game against the Orlando Magic.

See how Sixers fans are reacting to the Harden trade below!

Clippers Land Harden, Tucker in Blockbuster Trade with 76ers was originally published on rnbphilly.com