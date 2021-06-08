LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Coi Leray be elevating on us.

Rumors are circulating on who Coi Leray’s new boo is.

As we all know, Coi and Trippie Redd were once a couple and some even speculated on her and Blueface being a thing, but it seems there is someone else in the picture.

Coi Leray took to Tik Tok and posted a video of her and Canadian rapper, Pressa Armani together. Coincidentally, they both have a song and video out called Attachments.

Videos surfaced of Coi Leray and Pressa flirting on IG live.

Watch all below.

Coi Leray Posted Up With Her Boo [Unseen Videos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com