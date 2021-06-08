CLOSE
Coi Leray be elevating on us.
Rumors are circulating on who Coi Leray’s new boo is.
As we all know, Coi and Trippie Redd were once a couple and some even speculated on her and Blueface being a thing, but it seems there is someone else in the picture.
Coi Leray took to Tik Tok and posted a video of her and Canadian rapper, Pressa Armani together. Coincidentally, they both have a song and video out called Attachments.
Videos surfaced of Coi Leray and Pressa flirting on IG live.
Watch all below.
Coi Leray Posted Up With Her Boo [Unseen Videos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com