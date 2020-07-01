Columbus City School Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon announced via the CCS official website the tentative layout for what the 2020/2021 school year will look like. Will kids be learning in person? Or will our children continue distance learning? As of now, it’s up to the parents what path their child will take.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

CCS will offer two options for K-8 children. Blended learning format or digital academy. The blended learning format would be two days of in-class learning and three days of remote learning. Students would be split into two groups to properly social distance and required to wear a mask in the classroom and on the school bus. Parents would be responsible for determining the well being of the child’s health before going to in-person classes. The digital academy, called Edgenuity, would be full time learning where students work at their own pace.

CCS will also offer two options for high schoolers. The first option is for remote learning with lessons from teachers. The second option is for the digital academy, called Apex learning, where students participate by working at their own pace.

Students from the same household that opt for the blended learning schedule will attend school on the same days. Children enrolled in the blended learning schedule will start on Tuesday, Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day. Registration will open for the digital academy on July 13 and run through August 1 in the through the Infinite Campus Parent Portal.

Dr. Dixon also stated that plans could change based upon state and CDC guidelines. Plans for school transportation are still being considered for social distancing. Watch the video and read the materials below for a further explanation

Columbus City Schools Leaders Announce Plans For Upcoming School Year was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com