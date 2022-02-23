LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Our Brat and her now-wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart celebrated their love and got married on one of the rarest days of this generation, 2-22-22.

The two announced their wedding date last September after the rapper got the date tattered on her back.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

SEE: #SoSoEngaged: Da Brat And Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart Are Getting Married! [PHOTOS]

After having a WE tv reality show “Brat Loves Judy”, “Coming To America” themed birthday party where Judy decided to pop the question, and the announcement of having a baby, the two have shown each other so much.

“I met someone who made me feel fearless. She [Judy] has lived her life out loud, and I just felt like at this point, I’m so grown and my journey has been so strong that I have built a coat of armor against anything that anybody has to say about me. I have been getting talked about for years, and I’m just like you know what, I’m happy,” the rapper said in an interview about her wife.

SEE: Oh Baby! Da Brat & Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart Are Expecting A Child Together!

“I want to be happy and I want to hold her hand in public. I want to kiss her in public. And she just made me feel like it was okay and oh my god, it was. It was the best thing that I’ve ever done. It feels like a weight is lifted, I just feel free.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Of course, Rickey Smiley was in attendance for Brat’s big day along with friends of the morning show like Dr. Collier, Porsha Williams, Shamea Morton, and her sister LisaRaye.

In celebration of the two ‘saying yes’, here are some of our favorite moments of love from Brat and Judy!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Congrats To Da Brat & Judy On Getting Married! 11 Of Our Favorite Moments Of Love From The Couple [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com