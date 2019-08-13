Braids are a timeless hairstyle with ever evolving trends. But one thing remains constant, corn rows and box braids are the foundation for so many other hairstyles (no matter who they say started the trend). From Fulani braids to “Lemonade” braids and the latest in feed-ins, braids have been around since the the days of kings and queens (hence why they belong to Black women).
With so many new trends, we’re taking a look at our favorite braided looks.
Cornrows, Feed-Ins And Fulani Braids, Oh My! Braid Hairstyles We Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Box Braids
This classic hairstyle comes in many sizes. From small to jumbo, box braids made a big splash in the 90s and have been rocking ever since. They get their name from the box shaped parts and box appearance. Janet Jackson famously wore box braids in “Poetic Justice,” taking the popular Black girl hairstyle to the big screen.
2. Lemonade Braids
The term “lemonade braids” was popularized by Beyonce when she released the visuals for her magnum opus “Lemonade.” Lemonade braids are a twist on corn rows, incorporating slanted parts that are styled to one side of the head or face.
3. Stitch Braids
Stitch braids are similar to feed-in braids with their meticulous and neat parts in between corn row sections.
4. Fulani Braids
Fulani braids made a triumphant return in the 2000s when Alicia Keys donned braids that flowed to the back of her head and forward. The layered look featured cornrows in the front and box braids in the back, putting a spin on the up/down look.
5. Knotless Braids
Box braids recently got a makeover when stylists removed the knot at the top of the scalp where hair is attached to achieve the box braids look…hence the name “knotless braids.” It creates an illusion that the extensions are coming straight from your scalp.
6. Goddess Box Braids
Stylists are constantly changing up box braids to modernize the staple hairstyle. By leaving out a few strands of curly/wavy hair, the goddess style comes to life putting a twist on the otherwise timeless style.
7. Corn Rows
Corn rows or “straight backs” are braids affixed to the head that follow a straight back pattern.
8. Feed-In Braids
As cornrows of sorts become more mainstream, trends like feed-in braids are becoming ever more popular. Feed-in braids use a technique that takes regular cornrows to the next level.
9. Tribal Braids
Tribal Braids or “layered braids” feature two layers of braids. The front is typically braided downward and the back in corn rows or box braids.