Social Distancing is making people at home get creative on ways to past time. The newest challenge has to be the most funniest one thus far.

Listen Live

Tik Tok has created a challenge called #CouplesChallenge to see how well you and your spouse know each other. Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez were the first celebrities to participate in the challenge. Following them was NBA All Star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend Mariah Danae.

Check out some of the couples that took on the newest challenge!

Related: Levi Jeans Challenge Has Girls Showing Off There ASSets [Photos]

Shaq Might Have The Nastiest Looking Toes In Mankind [Video]

#CouplesChallenge: How Well Do You Know Your Spouse? (J.Lo, A-Rod, Giannis & More) was originally published on rnbphilly.com