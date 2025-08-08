Crypto Bros Take Blame For WNBA Sex Toy Stunts As Ice Cube Warns Big3 Copycats

The latest asinine trend in sports has been trolls tossing sex toys on WNBA courts mid-game, and while Adam Silver hasn’t preemptively warned NBA fans, another league runner didn’t hesitate to do so.

Ice Cube runs the BIG3 league, and towards the end of a recent interview with REAL 92.3 LA, the rapper-turned-actor kept it real for anyone who tries to pull a similar stunt at one of his games.

“Somebody doing that, man, should really be kicked up out the building and not allowed back in,” the rapper-actor said around the 18-minute mark. “I don’t know what people think they could get out of that.”

He adds, “Somebody might get hands put on them if they do one,” he explained. “Not only put ’em out, but touch him up a little bit on the way out. Let him remember, let anybody who do some stupid sh-t like this know that it’s going to be consequences and repercussions.”

Ice Cube’s words of advice come soon after a fourth dildo throwing incident occurred on Thursday night. The Atlanta Dream was blowing out the Chicago Sky 86-65, and in the last few seconds, a whistle was blown. As the camera panned to the back court, a purple —neon green is probably sold out at this point— bounces onto the hardwood between the center court and the three-point line.

WNBA players like Sophie Cunningham and Kelsey Plum have tried to keep it light but are rightfully upset at the extremely disrespectful jokes.

It began with a green sex toy being thrown onto the court in Atlanta last Tuesday in the final minute of the Golden State Valkyries’ win over the Dream, and again in the Valkyries’ victory over the Chicago Sky on Friday night.

Then a third incident occurred earlier this week during a Los Angeles Sparks game against the Indiana Fever. At least one alleged thrower, 18-year-old Kaden Lopez, was arrested for throwing a green dildo during the Phoenix Mercury and Connecticut Sun game in Phoenix on Tuesday. He was later charged with one felony count of public display of obscene materials and two misdemeanor counts of assault and disorderly conduct.

Now, a cryptocurrency group has taken responsibility for at least three of the WNBA pranks, revealing to ESPN it was a gimmick to promote a new meme coin.

“It was more or less like an opportunistic approach to, you know, what is already trending,” the source told ESPN. “Where is there already controversy and how do we intercept some of that attention?”

He added, “We wanted to really make memes funny again.”

The league is exhausted with the stunts, and hopefully, officials can figure out a remedy before the playoffs begin in about a month.

See social media’s reaction to Ice Cube’s comments and the latest incident below.

