“Culture Vulture” Bobbi Althoff Booted From Drake’s Afterparty Due To Alleged Fued, X Celebrates Her Downfall

Bobbi Althoff’s 2-minutes t of fame have seemingly run out, and everyone loves it.

Bobbi Althhoff, the “podcaster” who has been labeled a “culture vulture” and “industry plant” by many, rose to fame due to her Drake interview, found herself on the outside looking in at an SXSW afterparty for Drake’s Magic City docuseries, Magic City: An American Fantasy.

While it has not been confirmed, Althoff’s removal from the afterparty could stem from an alleged “beef ” between the “Hotline Bling” rapper and the podcaster.

Per The Blast:

Althoff seemed to believe all was well with her and the “God’s Plan” rapper when she showed up at his SXSW afterparty on Monday night.

The drama went down at Mayfair nightclub in Austin, Texas, at the afterparty event following the South by Southwest premiere of the new docuseries “Magic City: An American Fantasy.” Drake’s DreamCrew Entertainment co-produced the project.

Although the rapper wasn’t around in person for the celebration, his team wasn’t pleased when Althoff allegedly showed up uninvited. The internet personality was also in Austin for the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at SXSW. An insider who witnessed the drama told Daily Mail.

Are Drake & Bobbi Althoff Beefing?

The reasoning behind Drake’s beef with Althoff is quite hilarious. Allegedly, Champagne Papi was mad that Althoff showed up to one of his shows and posted a video of herself being bored during his concert performance.

“I’m really in my element here at this guys’ concert,” she wrote in the caption of the now-deleted post, originally shared on her Instagram and TikTok accounts.

The feud between the two came after her viral and intentionally awkward interview with Drake for her Really Good Podcast series.

The interview amassed over 20 million views but has since been removed from the internet, leading many to believe something went down between the two.

Did She Allegedly Cheat On Her Husband With Drake?

Following the Drake fallout, Cory Althoff, her husband, filed a motion for divorce, ending their three-year marriage, asking for joint custody of the couple’s two daughters.

They settled three weeks after the initial filing.

Some believe the July 4 filing of the divorce is no coincidence, and Althoff might have had an affair with the Canadian Hip-Hop star.

A source close to the matter denied that was the reasoning.

Anyway, social media is clowing Bobbi Althoff. You can see those reactions below.

“Culture Vulture” Bobbi Althoff Booted From Drake’s Afterparty Due To Alleged Fued, X Celebrates Her Downfall was originally published on hiphopwired.com