Dennis Graham Says Drake’s Claim Of Him Being Absent Dad False, Drizzy Says Otherwise

Although it appeared that Drake and his father were close, especially in recent times, Dennis Graham said that his son’s claims of him not being there when he was young were false. However, Drake has since fired back and said that his father was indeed absent in his life when he was young, causing quite a stir on social media.

After Graham sat down with Nick Cannon for the Power 106 show Close Conversations where he dropped a bombshell early on in the chat.

“I have always been with Drake and we talked. If not every day, every other day,” Graham told Cannon. “And we really got into a deep conservation about that. I said “‘Drake why are you saying all of this different stuff about me, man? This is not cool.’ And he goes ‘Dad, it sells records.’”

Drake took to his Instagram story to dispute Graham’s claims and it seemed to have a really big effect on him.

“Woke up today so hurt man. My father will say anything to anyone that’s willing to listen to him. It’s sad when family gets like this but what can we really do that’s the people we are stuck with … every bar I ever spit was the truth and the truth is hard for some people to accept,” Drake wrote.

On Twitter, the chatter regarding Dennis Graham saying Drake was lying about his father being absent for clout has been going strong since the news broke. We’ve got some of those reactions below.

