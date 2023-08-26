Destiny Unfulfilled: 10 Uncompleted Aaliyah Projects That Had Amazing Potential

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

August 25th will always be a somber day for fans of R&B and anyone who pays attention to pop culture. That’s because, on this day 22 years ago, the talented one-named triple threat Aaliyah tragically lost her life in a fatal plane crash that occurred just hours after completing the final scenes to the music video for her 2001 sensual single, “Rock The Boat.”

The tragic event would spark two-and-a-half decades and counting of tribute songs, R.I.P tees, portrait tattoos on the arms (and backs) of your favorite hip-hop hitmakers and a general sense of disbelief that we could lose someone so tragically who was destined for certified superstardom.

The Queen That Never Was, yet somehow still will always be.

While we know some of the many wins Aaliyah accomplished in life, from releasing two multiplatinum albums in a span of three years to becoming the youngest Black female to perform at the Oscars at 19 years old with her 1997 Anastasia ballad, “Journey To The Past,” there’s a lot that she was preparing to do that got cut short due to her death. Many song collaborations, starring roles in movies, clothing and shoe deals with some of the top designers and plans for her own growth as a young Black businesswoman were all wiped away for reasons that may never truly make sense. Still, although she didn’t get a chance to make any of it come to fruition, we’ll always do the Princess of R&B justice by honoring that vision — Baby Girl was about to blow!

From a Footaction deal that was reportedly confirmed just a week prior to her death, to a rumored Roc-A-Fella remix for “More Than A Woman” that, as the story goes, she was en route to record on this very day 22 years ago, there was a lot that Aaliyah had in store towards her future success and limitless star power.

As we remember 22 years since the loss of Aaliyah, keep scrolling to learn about 10 uncompleted projects that Baby Girl had on the horizon:

