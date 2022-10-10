Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Did Kanye West find love or just ANOTHER temporary muse? Brazilian model, Juliana Nalu was spotted holding hands with the Chicago rapper.

According to TMZ, Ye & Juliana were on a movie date Sunday night in Hollywood. It seems as if the two have been keeping each other company for a while now as the Brazilian model was in the new Yeezy line on her Instagram.

Love is in the air…(we think). The newest updates on Ye’s love life bubbled up days after dry snitching on NY rapper ASAP Rocky for allegedly cheating on Rihanna. Yeezy ended up backtracking his comments.

Enough about Kanye’s random rants, let us check out some photos of his alleged new boo, Juliana Nalu!

RELATED: Kanye West Shows Off ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt, Social Media Reacts

RELATED: ATL Jacob Tells the Story Behind Hit Song ‘Wait For You’ + Meeting Kanye West

HOMEPAGE

Did Kanye Find His New Muse? Meet Brazilian Model, Juliana Nalu [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com