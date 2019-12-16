CLOSE
Diddy’s Star-Studded Birthday Party Was Nothing But Black Excellence

Posted 15 hours ago

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


On Saturday night, the bold, the Black and the most beautiful of Hollywood and hip-hop came out in Los Angeles to celebrate Sean “Diddy” Combs 50th birthday.

With guests including Beyonce, Taraji P. Henson, Nia Long, and Regina King, from the looks of it, the fabulous party was pretty spectacular.

2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


While Diddy’s birthday was actually last month he rescheduled his party to coincide with his ex’s birthday Kim Porter, who tragically died last year.

Sources told Page Six that around 11pm, Mary J. Blige came out and surprised the birthday boy by performing some of her hit Bad Boy songs.

“There’s so much history there and everyone was into Mary. [Diddy’s] three daughters were dancing. Jay Z and Beyonce were watching. It was incredible,” a source said.

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Take a look at more of this birthday Black excellence:

1. Regina King and Janelle Monáe

Regina King and Janelle Monáe Source:Getty

2. Jay-Z and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter Source:Getty

3. Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Nicole Young, and Dr. Dre

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Nicole Young, and Dr. Dre Source:Getty

4. Kim Kardashian West and Lala Anthony

Kim Kardashian West and Lala Anthony Source:Getty

5. The Weeknd and Swizz Beatz

The Weeknd and Swizz Beatz Source:Getty

6. Sean Combs, Cardi B, and Offset

Sean Combs, Cardi B, and Offset Source:Getty

7. Deborah Cox and June Ambrose

Deborah Cox and June Ambrose Source:Getty

8. Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Source:Getty

9. Kanye West and Jermaine Dupri

Kanye West and Jermaine Dupri Source:Getty

10. Cardi B, Mary J. Blige, and Offset

Cardi B, Mary J. Blige, and Offset Source:Getty

11. Vanessa Laine Bryant and Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Laine Bryant and Kobe Bryant Source:Getty

12. Christian Casey Combs and Lala Anthony

Christian Casey Combs and Lala Anthony Source:Getty

13. Fabolous, Sean Combs, and Emily B.

Fabolous, Sean Combs, and Emily B. Source:Getty

14. Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg

Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg Source:Getty

15. Mary J. Blige and Janice Combs

Mary J. Blige and Janice Combs Source:Getty

16.

Source:Getty

17. Jhené Aiko and Big Sean

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Source:Getty

18. Quincy Combs and Jay-Z

Quincy Combs and Jay-Z Source:Getty

19. Fatima Robinson and Fergie

Fatima Robinson and Fergie Source:Getty

20. Lil Kim

Lil Kim Source:Getty

21. Nia Long and Sean Combs

Nia Long and Sean Combs Source:Getty

22. Shante Broadus and Taraji P. Henson

Shante Broadus and Taraji P. Henson Source:Getty

23. June Ambrose

June Ambrose Source:Getty

24. Andre Harrell

Andre Harrell Source:Getty

25. Sean Combs and Chadwick Boseman

Sean Combs and Chadwick Boseman Source:Getty

26. Jay-Z and Sean Combs

Jay-Z and Sean Combs Source:Getty

27. Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, Sean Combs, and Jay-Z

Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, Sean Combs, and Jay-Z Source:Getty

28. Naomi Campbell and Sean Combs

Naomi Campbell and Sean Combs Source:Getty

29.

View this post on Instagram

#diddy50

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

30.

