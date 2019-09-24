Lil Fizz and Omarion’s rumored relationship was already not being well received by the masses. Mainly because of the fact that he is allegedly smashing fellow B2K member Omarion’s baby mama. A recent episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood reminded viewers why they can’t stand them both.

What many believed to be just a storyline for this current season of the VH1 reality show, we are now learning why it came to be in the first place. Apparently, Apryl is only entertaining this mess to get back at Omarion while Fizz is just being a dog and wants to smash.

In the latest episode, Apryl opens about some mental distress and emotional problems she is currently going through. Thankfully for her, she has Fizz right there by her side as a shoulder she can cry on and help her get through all of it. Fizz’s proactiveness to be there for his “new boo” even drew praise from Apryl’s family.

But that’s where all of that stops, Twitter still hasn’t accepted this relationship and called out Fizz for his behavior toward’s the mother of his son, Moniece. Social is currently dragging the B2K member for not keeping the same energy at all for Moniece Slaughter.

You can hit the gallery below to see all of the Twitter reactions to Lil Fizz’s dirty dogging ways.

—

Photo: Roy Rochlin / Getty

Dirty Mack, Lil Fizz Getting Dragged On Twitter For Caping For Aprl But Not His Baby Mama Moniece was originally published on hiphopwired.com