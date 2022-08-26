DJ Khaled Drops ‘GOD DID’ LP, Twitter Loves Title Track Verse From Jay-Z

Power 107.5 CLOSE

DJ Khaled released his latest album GOD DID on Friday (August 26) and the title track has plenty of people talking.delivers the anchor verse on the track and on Twitter, and many are discussing the theatrics within Hov’s verse with great delight.

GOD DID is the 13th studio album from DJ Khaled and the formula by now should be familiar to most. Khaled opened up his deep phone contacts list and compiled yet another star-studded affair with some of music’s biggest stars. On the title track, past collaborators Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and Jay-Z all display their abilities in their signature fashion. But the Brooklyn Billionaire ended the track and had the longest verse of the trio.

From “GOD DID”:

Please, Lord forgive me for what the stove did

Nobody touched the billi’ until Hov did

How many billionaires can come from Hov crib? Huh

I count three, me, Ye, and Rih

Bron’s a Roc boy, so four, technically

I left the dope game with my record clean, huh

I turned the cocaína into champagne, huh

I cleaned up La Madrina with the same soap, huh

Me and Loro talk ’bout how we slang dope, huh

Now the weed in stores, can you believe this, Ty?

I put my hustle onto Forbes, can you believe this guy?

Then we said, “F*ck it,” and took the dope public

Out the mud, they gotta face you now, you can’t make up this sh*t

Judge it how you judge it, say we goin’ corporate

Nah, we just corner boys with the corner office

On Twitter, folks are dissecting Jay-Z’s verse on “GOD DID” at length and we’ve got the reactions below.

Check out the album at your preferred DSPs below.

—

Photo: Getty

