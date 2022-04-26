DJ Tim Westwood Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By 7 Women

Power 107.5 CLOSE

DJ Tim Westwood , a legendary figure in music due to his time hosting a popular show on BBC Radio 1, currently faces a number of sexual misconduct allegations that threaten his legacy. According to an upcoming documentary, seven women have come forth accusing Westwood of sexual misconduct.

The BBC reports that Westwood, now 64, finds himself at the opposite end of the explosive allegations that reportedly date back to 1992. In addition, The Guardian also obtained accounts from the accusers via a joint investigative report from the two publications.

From the BBC:

The women tell their stories in a BBC Three documentary, Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power, which airs on BBC Three at 21:00 on Tuesday.

Two of them, who were aspiring to work in the industry, say they agreed to come to London to meet him to discuss music. They accuse the DJ of driving them to a flat and initiating unwanted and unexpected sex. One was 19 at the time, while Westwood was 53.

Another woman told the BBC she met Westwood, then in his mid-30s, when she was 17 and a member of a R&B group. She says she was subjected to unwanted oral sex after agreeing to meet him.

Four further young women accuse the DJ of either touching their bottoms or breasts as they posed for photographs with him at different events where he was performing.

It should be noted that all seven of the accusers are Black women and universally state that Westwood used his position and prominence in the music industry as a means of abusing his power and taking advantage of the women.

Westwood, who currently hosts a show on Capital XTRA, has vehemently denied the accusations.

“Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour,” reads a statement from Westwood’s rep to the PA News agency. “In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially. Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing.”

DJ Tim Westwood Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By 7 Women