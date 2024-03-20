Listen Live
Doja Cat, Offset, Sexxy Red & More Are Hitting The Hot 97 Summer Jam Stage, Fans Are Not Feeling The Lineup

Published on March 20, 2024

Hot 97 Summer Jam 2024

Source: Hot 97 /  Hot 97 Summer Jam 2024


It’s that time of the year when Hot 97 announces the lineup for its highly anticipated concert, Summer Jam. Unfortunately, it landed with a thud.

The same concert that gave us JAY-Z famously clowning NaS, the late Prodigy of Mobb Deep on the Summer Jam screen, and even bringing out Michael Jackson for a brief second has seen better days, according to fans.

New Yorkers who look forward to the concert that has the title of being the official start to summer in New York City feel it has officially fallen off after the iconic radio station announced this year’s lineup.

No longer taking place at MetLife Stadium, opting for a traditional venue in UBS Arena, the concert has since been downsized, axing the festival stage that usually featured “smaller acts” before the more prominent names hit the main stage inside MetLife.

This year, opening up Summer Jam 2024 will be Tee Grizzley, 41 (Kyle-Richh, Jenn Carter, and Tata), Davido, Sleepy Hallow, Method Man & Redman, Sexxy Red, Offset, and Doja Cat as the concert’s headliner.

Reactions To The Lineup Are Not Good

Anywhere else, that’s a pretty solid lineup, but this collection of artists is not slapping for New Yorkers. Immediately after the big announcement, they voiced their displeasure, and the critiques were not kind.

“Chris Brown & usher will be worth the money over this trash lineup,” one person wrote in Hot 97’s IG post sharing the flyer showing the lineup.

Another comment read, “Trash ass line up Redman and method Man the dopest ones on this list.”

Ouch.

“Just cancel the whole damn Summer Jam,” another comment read.

Well damn.

We still think there will be people in the UBS Arena on Sunday, June 2, to watch the show; whether the show completely sells out is another story.

More reactions to Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2024 lineup are in the gallery below.

Doja Cat, Offset, Sexxy Red & More Are Hitting The Hot 97 Summer Jam Stage, Fans Are Not Feeling The Lineup  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

