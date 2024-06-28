Listen Live
News

Donald Trump Mentions Black Jobs, X Asks What Donny Felon Really Meant

Published on June 28, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

President Biden Delivers Remarks At The White House On The Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

Donald Trump, who is eyeing a return to the White House on behalf of the Republican Party, is no champion for Black Americans but that doesn’t stop the former president from making the failed connection. Donny Felon debated President Joe Biden on Thursday (June 27), and made mention of Black jobs being stolen by illegal immigrants in a failed attempt to dress down the current administration’s policy on immigration.

During a debate that was a train wreck for both sides, Donald Trump and President Joe Biden locked horns at the CNN Presidential Debate in Atlanta Thursday night. At times, the debate focused on one of the major critiques of the respective candidates, their age. From the onset, Biden sounded listless and tired while Trump remained in attack mode despite the fact he is a convicted felon hangs over him.

As noted by NewsOne, Dana Bash, who was moderating the debate with Jake Tapper, raised the Black vote and how the populace’s dissatisfaction with the current administration. Biden replied that Black voters have a right to those feelings, opening the door for Trump to make an appeal to the base using a lazy and untrue tactic.

“His big kill on the Black people is the millions of people that he’s allowed to come in through the border. They’re taking Black jobs now,” Trump said during the debate, sparking the trending topic on X.

As it stands, X, formerly Twitter, seized on the quip and has been firing off various jokes and replies. We’ve got the best of those replies below.

Photo: Andrew Harnik / Getty

Donald Trump Mentions Black Jobs, X Asks What Donny Felon Really Meant  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Trending
LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Our Moments

TOP 10 RAUNCHIEST RAP LYRICS OF ALL TIME

Leah Lemonade's X Amora Lex
Family & Parenting

Viral Amora Lex Shares her story on Giving Up Her Kids to CPS, The Social Media Backlash, & More!

Entertainment

OSU Educator Unveils New Hip Hop Exhibit in Cincinnati

Politics

What Are ‘Black Jobs’? Trump’s Debate Claim About Immigrants Is Mocked, Questioned

Entertainment

Honoring DJ Mister Cee | The Amanda Seales Show

Entertainment

Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay

THE 7TH ANNUAL SUMMER614 CONCERT COVER 30 items
Entertainment

Everything You Missed at Summer614 [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

10 items
Entertainment

10 Shocking Club Shay Shay Clips

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close