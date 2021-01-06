CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Dr.Miami Is Offering Bigger Jimmys For $600 Stimmys, Twitter Says Say Less

Posted January 6, 2021

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Twitter Reacts To Dr. Miami Offering Bigger Jimmys For $600 Stimmys

Dr.Miami Is Offering Bigger Jimmys For $600 Stimmys, Twitter Says Say Less  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. LOL

2. Howwwwlllinnnggg

3. A queen

4. Tears

5. Y’all play soooo much lol

6. Damn homie

7. Bruh

8. A new man

9. Those are the rules sis, we don’t make them, just abide by them.

10. Yoooooo

Latest
Close