Raleigh played host to J. Cole’sover the weekend, and with the festival eclipsing April Fool’s Day, he certainly had a few tricks up his sleeve!

When announcing the headliners for the festival, Cole’s longtime friend and megastar Drake popped up as a special guest headliner. But neither made mention of the fact that Drake would bring his own special guests out to help him perform.

During his Sunday evening set, Drizzy shocked the crowd after opening with his own songs, by bringing out Lil Wayne, Glorilla, 21 Savage and Lil Uzi Vert. Unsurprisingly the crowd loved every minute!

Drake Brings Out Lil Wayne, Glorilla, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert During Dreamville Set