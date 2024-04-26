Drake Deletes “Taylor Made Freestyle,” After Tupac’s Estate Threatens Him Over AI Verse, Social Media Reacts

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

in which he used AI technology to generate the voices of Snoop Dogg and the late, great Tupac Shakur to help him diss the To Pimp a Butterfly rapper. Snoop responded to the release by hilariously mocking it , but Pac’s estate is taking things significantly more seriously by giving Champagne Papi 24 hours to take it down before it takes legal action against the “Hotline Bling” artist.

According to Billboard, Shakur’s estate sent a cease-and-desist letter Wednesday demanding that Drake remove the track from social media.

“The Estate is deeply dismayed and disappointed by your unauthorized use of Tupac’s voice and personality,” Howard King, and attorney representing the estate wrote in the letter. “Not only is the record a flagrant violation of Tupac’s publicity and the estate’s legal rights, it is also a blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time. The Estate would never have given its approval for this use.”

King also wrote that the “unauthorized, equally dismaying use of Tupac’s voice against Kendrick Lamar, a good friend to the Estate who has given nothing but respect to Tupac and his legacy publicly and privately, compounds the insult.”

“If you comply, the estate will consider whether an informal negotiation to resolve this matter makes sense,” the letter continued. “If you do not comply, our client has authorized this firm to pursue all of its legal remedies including, but not limited to, an action for violation of…the estate’s copyright, publicity and personality rights and the resulting damages, injunctive relief, and punitive damages and attorneys’ fees.” Here’s a question: What the hell did Drake think the response was going to be when he used the AI-generated voices of real people without the expressed permission of those people or their loved ones? Certainly, he didn’t expect Snoop to hear the song and say, “Oh, wow, Drake took my voice and let AI drop it like it’s hot. What an absolute honor!” Did he not realize that Tupac was a real person with real relatives, friends and loved ones who experienced real grief when he was killed and wouldn’t likely appreciate his fake voice being used this way?

While there are those who got a kick out of Drake’s AI shenanigans, many people pointed out immediately how disrespectful it was, particularly to Pac.

Now, a day later, after the estate asked for the song to be deleted, the audio file has been removed from all of Drizzy’s social media platforms.

See how social media is reacting to the takedown.

