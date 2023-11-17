Drake Drops ‘For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition’ & X Says The Boy Delivered

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Drake released his eighth studio album For All The Dogs back in October and the opinions on the project were passionately divided even among his fans. The Boy went back into the to deliver For All The Dogs: Scary Hours Edition with six additional tracks that have X fans largely reacting positively.

Drake has his fair share of detractors who have a voracious appetite for letting the world know how much they detest the Canadian superstar. For the rest of fair-minded listeners, the artist born Aubrey Graham earned his superstar status despite the heavy criticism.

For All The Dogs: Scary Hours Edition, released on Friday (November 17), appears on its surface a response to the critics that the OVO honcho lost his way. Further, a back-and-forth with Joe Budden inspired by the podcaster’s thoughts on the album overshadowed the fact that Budden was far kinder about his critiques than others in the media space.

That said, this latest project features Drake in straight rap mode with the help of Kevin Durant returning to his executive producing role and Lil Yachty flexing his co-production muscles.

Talented Oakland rapper and producer ovrkast provided Drake with production for “Red Buttons” and “The Shoe Fits” with Lil Yachty credited as co-producer on both tracks. Conductor Williams also gets another placement with “Stories About My Brother,” which some fans believe contains a shot at Buddens and other foes.

The Alchemist provides an atmospheric platter for “Wick Man” that seems to feature a jab aimed at Pusha T, which is followed by “Evil Ways” with a feature verse from J. Cole and production from Boi-1da FnZ, Vinlyz, and Fierce. The album closes with “You Broke My Heart” with production from Vinylz and FnZ, highlighting more of Drake’s crooning vocals.

Based on the early comments since the album’s release, it appears that Drake showed and proved with For All The Dogs: Scary Hours Edition. However, as expected, there are some who aren’t impressed and we feature reactions from all sides below.

