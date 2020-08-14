Drake Effortlessly Stunts In Cameo-Heavy “Laugh Now Cry Later” Vid, Kanye West Catches Stray?

Drake is a master of garnering attention when he’s gearing up to release a new full-length and has done so again with the release of his latest single and video. The clip for “Laugh Now Cry Later” showcases the Canadian superstar stunting in the cameo-heavy video alongside Lil Durk and many more.

“Laugh Now Cry Later” serves as the lead single for Drake’s upcoming six studio album Certified Lover Boy, a followup to the Dark Lanes Demo Tapes mixtape project from earlier this year. With production from Rogét Chahayed, Yung Exclusive, Cardo and G. Ry, “Laugh Now Cry Later” is typical Drizzy fare of R&B-tinged vocals, confident sh*t-talk, and the common demand for respect.

Featured in the video are Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., and Marshawn Lynch, keeping with the sports-related theme of the video. Drake also reenacts LeBron James’ photo from 2003 where he went first overall in the NBA Draft for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

One portion of the song had some fans wondering aloud of Drake was sending shots at Kanye West, this after the pair have had public spats in the past.

The lines in question are as follows:

Please don’t play that n*gga songs in this party, I can’t even listen to that

Anytime that I ran into somebody, it must be a victory lap, ayy

Shawty come sit on my lap, ayy, they sayin’ Drizzy just snapped

Distance between us is not like a store, this isn’t a closeable gap, ayy

I seen some n*ggas attack and don’t end up makin’ it back

This could be both a shot at Pusha T, who is part of West’s G.O.O.D. Music outfit, and also the Chicago superstar given his forthcoming collaboration with GAP.

Lil Durk also seems to take a shot at Tekashi 6ix9ine on the track with the Chicago rapper saying, “Can you not play that lil’ boy in the club? ‘Cause we do not listen to rats.”

The response to “Laugh Now Cry Later” has been robust as expected, with Drake fans and detractors vying for social media superiority. We’ve got those reactions below.

