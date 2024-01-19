Drake Hits Back At Yasiin Bey Over His Alleged Drug-Fueled Toronto Marriage, Social Media Reacts

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The latest chapter begins with a recent episode of We Love Hip Hop podcast, hosted by Toronto native and rapper Kofi “Friday” Carmichael. Carmichael tells a story about Bey when he identified as Mos Def when he married a Canadian woman back in 2005.

Carmichael alleges that the nuptials were the result of an ecstasy bender in 2005 while Mos Def was up North to perform at a local festival.

“Allegedly man was fried all weekend,” he said. “He was popping the bows … I’m using some terms to get around these YouTube streets. But let’s just say his mind was in complete ecstasy,” Carmichael says. “He was like a little candy goblin. This is what I was hearing, allegedly. I don’t know who was the guy who dropped off the package to them and what was in those, fam, but it had him on the move.”

He then says that while in Toronto, he met the woman who would soon become his wife.

“I’m not gonna say anything about who the shorty is ’cause I’m a stay respectful, but he met a shorty out here, and she wrapped his mind up,” he continued. “And then before you knew it, [wedding bells], right to City Hall.

Carmichael says that the story of the shotty marriage is well-known around the city, so Drake has no problem throwing subtle social media shots at Mos Def after his original comments.

“We remember you when you were back here in Toronto, moving like a simp. Eyes all pupiled up, dilated. Toronto mans don’t rate you like that, fam. The n-ggas who knew, the n-ggas like me who have memory and remember those times, we don’t rate you like that, fam. We look at you different from them times,” Carmichael explained. “So if The Boy turns around 15 years later or whatever and talks to you like a waste yute, it’s because he remembers. That’s all I’m saying.”

After Carmichael posted a podcast clip detailing Bey’s adventurous Toronto weekend, Drake commented under the post “Bohemian Bucket,” with bucket being Toronto slang for the crack addict.

The beef between the two rappers began with Bey’s appearance on The Cutting Room Floor podcast earlier this month. He told host Recho Omondi that Drake’s music is likable but “is compatible with shopping” and questions its meaning amid “the collapse of the empire.”

