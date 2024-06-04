Listen Live
Drake Remixes Plain White T’s’ “Hey There Delilah” To “Wah Gwan Delilah,” Social Media Extremely Confused

Published on June 4, 2024

As Drake continues to try to find new footing after beefing with Kendrick Lamar, he’s done another surprising feature.

First, he rapped over the BBL Drizzy beat on Sexxy Red’s “U My Everything,” and now he’s hopped on the 2005 song “Hey There Delilah” by the Plain White Tees after it has gotten a resurgence in popularity because of Toronto Native Snowd4y’s remix, dubbed “Wah Gwan Delilah.”

Upon hearing it, many fans initially thought it was AI, but Drake posted it to his Instagram Stories, signaling that the remix is actually legit.

Drizzy hops into his Toronto slang bag while he croons about meeting up with a crush and her history with other men.

“Wah gwan, Delilah? Know I’m late ’cause there’s bare traffic/I just show my dog your ‘Gram,” he sings.

“He said he knows a man that slapped it, I’m so cheesed/Your “mademoiselle” nights are geeked, I’m bent lowkey.”

Drake keeps his feature pretty short, making no mention of his beef with much of the industry and keeping it light-hearted.

“Wah gwan, Delilah? Double date me if you like me/ Brought my cro’nem for your bestie/ Sorry, he’s wearin’ a shiesty, he’s not beat/ It’s just too smokey in these streets/ You’re looking sweet,” he finishes the verse.

Just last week, Snowd4y was on the Richdiet podcast, where he spoke about a potential Drake feature. He warned that he didn’t want a soft Drake verse but needed him to come hard, saying he had to “come on it neatly.”

See how social media is reacting to the surprising Drake feature below.

