Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Expected to Play Sunday vs. Commanders Amidst Knee Injury

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Jalen Hurts refuses to say he’s hurt, no matter how much it hurts! Despite not being listed in the Eagles injury report, Anybody with eyes could clearly see Hurts was not 100% out on the field this past weekend.

In the post-game conference after their win over the Miami Dolphins, Hurts took some time to clear up the narrative that he was ‘injured’

“Being banged up, it’s just trying to find ways to win,” he said. “I don’t want to make it bigger than what it is. I think it’s something that comes with every player in this league. Things happen and you find ways to overcome them.”

Sports commentators and analysts believe that Hurts gift as a mobile QB is working against him, as they determine his ‘injuries’ are due to his mobility, scrambling out of the pocket and taking impact head on. Hurts denies that those allegations are true.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever been banged up as a runner,” Hurts said Wednesday. “Everything (has) come from within the pocket, in which the illusion or the narrative is that you run the ball more (you’re more likely to get hurt). That’s not always the case. Not here.”

This marks the third straight year Hurts has dealt with injury in the NFL season. In 2021, he hurt his ankle in a Week 12 loss to the Giants. Last year, Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder in a Week 15 game against the Bears.

Head Coach Nick Sirianni is in full support of Hurts taking the time he needs to recover, but will not hold him on the sideline if he’s ready to go.

“We’re confident that he’ll be ready to go. We anticipate him to go, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy. I think he’s feeling better. We’re hopeful there will be no limitations on Sunday.” Sirianni said to the media.

The Eagles to hit the road to face their divisional rival Washington Commanders Sunday October 29th. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. EST

See how social media is reacting to Hurt’s comments about his knee injury below!

READ MORE:

RELATED: Mastered It: Jalen Hurts Earns His Master’s Degree from Oklahoma University

RELATED: Jalen Hurts Sparks Chapstick Debate in Latest GQ Interview

RELATED: Donovan Mcnabb, Michael Vick Talk Philadelphia Football with Jalen Hurts

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Expected to Play Sunday vs. Commanders Amidst Knee Injury was originally published on rnbphilly.com