‘Emily In Paris’ Is Back For Season 3 And We’re All About ALFIE!

Great news guys — Netflix is bringing back Emily In Paris for season 3 and the new episodes arrive ahead of Christmas!

That’s a helluva holiday gift if you ask us — especially considering most of the main cast of characters will return for this season — most importantly our favorite guy Alfie, who is one of Emily’s love interests!

Check out the trailer below:

As you can see, Emily and Alfie are still very much involved — but she is clearly still conflicted about her feelings for Gabriel – the main object of her affection in Season 1! Sorry Gabriel but it would be no contest for us!

Here’s a synopsis of the new season:

One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.

The award-winning creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the third season of the Emmy-nominated series EMILY IN PARIS. Producer and star Lily Collins also returns as Emily Cooper, alongside returning series regulars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and last but not least, our favorite party of EIP, Lucien Laviscount.

Check out our media gallery for an extensive list of reasons why Lucien’s character Alfie is our essential ingredient for Emily In Paris.

