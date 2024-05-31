Eminem References Megan Thee Stallion Shooting In New Song “Houdini,” X Debates Whether or Not It Was A Lyrical Jab

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

For his next trick, lyrical magician Eminem resurrected Slim Shady for his new single, “Houdini,” but some folks—mainly the Hotties—believe the rapper went too far trying to be clever.

After months of speculation, Eminem returned to the music scene with “Houdini,” the lead single off his 12th studio album, “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).”

The 51-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer uses the melody of Steve Miller Band’s 1982 hit “Abracadabra” in his new track and visual, reminiscent of his 2002 hit single “Without Me.”

In it, we see Eminem brings back characters like “Rap Boy,” his classic Slim Shady blonde hair, and even hops back in the Lamborghini for a rare appearance from his mentor, Dr. Dre, in the cameo-rich music video.

As for the lyrics in the song, those familiar with Eminem’s style will not be shocked as the Detroit native aims at himself, Dr. Dre, and even his children on the track that reflects on his life in the 90s and current times.

In the song, he raps, “Sometimes I wonder what the old me would say if he could see how (expletive) is today.”

But one particular bar did raise eyebrows. In a clear but what many are calling shady way, Eminem mentions Megan Thee Stallion rapping, “If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me, would I really have a shot at a feat?”

This is an obvious reference to Tory Lanez shooting Megan Thee Stallion, which he was found guilty of and is currently serving time in prison for.

Social Media Debates Eminem’s Megan Thee Stallion Bar

The double entendre stirred up Thee Stallion’s loyal fanbase, the hotties, and others. Fans of Eminem point out that this is something he always does, and no one is off-limits.

“This is trash on so many levels,” political commentator and slayer of Mayor Eric Adams, Olayemi Olarin, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Journalist Dee Barnes, whom Eminem’s homie, Dr. Dre, was charged with physically assaulting, also chimed in on the matter, saying, “Proving at that big age you’re only young once… but you can be immature forever.”

Some see no issues with Eminem’s Megan Thee Stallion bar. “Anyone calling this a “diss” didn’t listen to Em growing up,” one person wrote on X.

“I need yall to learn the difference between dissing and referencing… yall make my ass itch,” another post on X read.

Lover of all things Hip-Hop and NBA champion LeBron James loves the song, writing on X, “And just like that, HE’S BACK bruh!” @Eminem Houdini is too good!”

Of course, Bron Bron’s approval of the song also spurs reactions, with some wanting him to take back his positive critique of the single.

So, did Eminem diss Megan Thee Stallion? You can be the judge of that.

We are curious to see if Megan Thee Stallion says anything about it. She is currently on her Hot Girl Summer tour with GloRilla, selling out arenas.

Eminem References Megan Thee Stallion Shooting In New Song “Houdini,” X Debates Whether or Not It Was A Lyrical Jab was originally published on hiphopwired.com