Singer Erykah Badu was also on tour and is accusing Bey of jacking her style, namely her hats.

On Monday, Badu took to Instagram with a picture of Beyonce rocking an oversized 10-gallon cowboy hat with the caption that read “Hmm.”

Then in the next IG story, she posted a picture of herself rocking a similar hat, but with a more pointed caption reading, “I guess I’m everybody stylist,” alluding to Beyonce’s decision to rock the big hats coming from Badu’s influence.

Under Beyonce’s post, she also commented, “I’m flattered.”

While Bey’s still busy traveling around the country, Badu’s got more downtime as of now, having recently wrapped up her own Unfollow Me Tour, which she shared with Yasiin Bey.

Social media is very protective of Beyoncé, so Badu is getting a ton of hate for expressing her opinion.

Ironically before the Unfollow Me Tour kicked off in June, the legendary R&B songstress spoke to VIBE about social media coming for her while routinely disagreeing with her opinions.

“It definitely has to do with cancel culture,” she said. “It’s funny. It’s become a Baduizm, pretty much. Whenever someone says something in the comments, they don’t agree, I don’t care, unfollow me, doesn’t matter.”

Badu may be known for her eclectic style, but the wide brim hats are certainly not a new fashion choice for Beyoncé, whose fans quickly reminded she was rocking similar hats amid 2016’s “Formation” era.

Hats aside, Bey’s made sure to put on for all Black designers while embarking on the Renaissance World Tour, especially on Juneteenth, with threads from Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo, Olivier Rousteing for Balmain and Ibrahim Kamara for Off White.

See exactly how Twitter’s reacting to Badu’s stylistic theft below.

Erykah Badu Accuses Beyoncé Of Stealing Her Style, Twitter Says Not So Fast was originally published on cassiuslife.com