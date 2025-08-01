Every Artist Featured On Metro Boomin’s “Futuristic Summa”

Artist Featured On Metro Boomin’s “Futuristic Summa”

Metro Boomin is back with a sonic time capsule that blurs the line between past and future.

Futuristic Summa, his newest release hosted by DJ Spinz, dives headfirst into the high-energy, bass-heavy atmosphere that defined Atlanta’s early 2010s.

It’s not just a mixtape—it’s an experience, a cultural rewind that still feels ahead of its time.

Across two full discs, Metro taps into the essence of a city that birthed legends, inspired movements, and shaped the sound of a generation.

See Every artist Featured on Futuristic Summa Below

1. DJ Spinz 2. Roscoe Dash 3. JMoney 4. Young Dro 5. Travis Porter 6. 2Chainz 7. Lil Baby 8. Future 9. Jose Guapo (of Rich Kidz) 10. Shad Da God (of Rich Kidz) 11. Meany (of Shop Boyz) 12. YK Niece 13. Rocko 14. BunnaB 15. T.I. 16. Waka Flocka Flame 17. Gucci Mane 18. Yung L.A. 19. Young Thug 20. Young Metro 21. Quavo 22. iMcFLi (of F.L.Y)