Every Artist Featured On Metro Boomin’s “Futuristic Summa”

Published on August 1, 2025

Metro Boomin is back with a sonic time capsule that blurs the line between past and future.

Futuristic Summa, his newest release hosted by DJ Spinz, dives headfirst into the high-energy, bass-heavy atmosphere that defined Atlanta’s early 2010s.

It’s not just a mixtape—it’s an experience, a cultural rewind that still feels ahead of its time.

Across two full discs, Metro taps into the essence of a city that birthed legends, inspired movements, and shaped the sound of a generation.

See Every artist Featured on Futuristic Summa Below

1. DJ Spinz

2. Roscoe Dash

3. JMoney

4. Young Dro

5. Travis Porter

6. 2Chainz

7. Lil Baby

8. Future

9. Jose Guapo (of Rich Kidz)

10. Shad Da God (of Rich Kidz)

11. Meany (of Shop Boyz)

12. YK Niece

13. Rocko

14. BunnaB

15. T.I.

16. Waka Flocka Flame

17. Gucci Mane

18. Yung L.A.

19. Young Thug

20. Young Metro

21. Quavo

22. iMcFLi (of F.L.Y)

