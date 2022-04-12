Power 107.5 CLOSE

Every ending has a beginning. Stranger Things season 4 is headed to Netflix this Summer, and there’s finally an official date. Watch what’s next for the Hawkins crew in the official trailer and photos below.

In the 3-minute trailer, things look gruesome and of course, strange. It also reveals a slew of surprises from Jim Hopper saying he relocated them far from Hawkins, Eleven’s powers are still nowhere to be found, and new other worldly beasts unveiled. The long-awaited season appears to include many unknowns for the ensemble cast.

“For awhile we tried so hard to be happy,” Eleven says in the trailer. “Normal. But it’s impossible.”

Fans left off with the final battle between the forces of Hawkins and the forces of The Upside Down in the final episode of Season 3, “The Battle of Starcourt.” By the end of the season, Eleven’s powers have still not returned.

“They’ll come back, I know they will,” Will tells Eleven three months after a failed attempt to move a stuffed animal at the top of her closet.

The upcoming season will be broken up into two volumes. The first volume will be released on May 27 and the second comes out July 1 to the streaming platform.

In the trailer, Eleven confirms, “I don’t have my powers.”

The next season will be the second to last season before the show wraps forever. Season 5 will be the final season, which is why Season 4 is being promoted with the tagline, “Every ending has a beginning.” The penultimate season will be the prelude to the end.

The official trailer was released on Stranger Things’ YouTube today (April 12) with the description, “It’s time. See you on the other side. Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 premieres May 27th, only on Netflix.”

Be sure to watch the Stranger Things Season 4 trailer and view stills from the trailer below. Stranger Things Season 4 debuts May 27 exclusively on Netflix.

Every Ending Has A Beginning: Stranger Things Season 4 Returns This Summer [Photos] was originally published on globalgrind.com