Ex-NFL Star Ryan Clark Gets Heat For Saying Chris Brown Is More Talented Than Michael Jackson

We definitely subscribe to the notion that everyone should be free to express their own opinion without public scrutiny. However, as we’ve all seen or experienced in the past, saying some stuff is liable to get you cancelled and then some.

Retired Super Bowl XLIII champion Ryan Clark somehow managed to put a whole foot in his mouth, cleats and all, after he made the bold claim that often-controversial R&B dancer Chris Brown is more talented than the King Of Pop himself, Michael Jackson.

For those who need a reminder, Clark played pro in the NFL from 2002 as an undrafted free agent on the New York Giants until his 2015 retirement on a one-day contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, his main franchise between 2006 and 2013. The 42-year-old former safety has since spent his time developing a post-NFL career and raising awareness for his longtime battle with sickle cell trait. Unfortunately though, it now looks like his legacy for the immediate future will will be associated with saying that a 33-year-old entertainer with a 17-year-career and 18 million in U.S. record sales is better than a decades-spanning Michael Jackson that has 89 million U.S. record sales and counting more than a decade after his 2009 death.

Earlier this morning he let off a series of tweets (seen above), randomly making the controversial assertion by writing, “Chris Brown is more talented than Michael Jackson… there I said it! Have a great week.” His second one came just a few hours later in a tweet that reads, “I do not care!! You out CB and MJ in the talent Olympics Chris Brown wins.”

Clark seems to have no qualms with standing firm in his original opinion after doubling down on Twitter not too long ago, responding to a report by TMZ by writing, “It’s because I’m right.” He went on to fish for a co-sign by Breezy himself in the same tweet by adding at the end, “Why is it this confusing @chrisbrown!”

Again, we think Clark is 100% valid in having a personal opinion. With that said, it is no surprise that he’s been met with universal scrutiny by MJ fans, music lovers in general an even some of his sports peers. Longtime Dallas Cowboys defense end Marcus Spears even hit him with the Blac Youngsta “How?” gif.

Take a look at some of the many people who highkey disagreed with Ryan Clark saying Chris Brown is more talented than Michael Jackson, and then let us know what your official take is on this long-running debate:

