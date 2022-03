LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Thecame to slay at theHollywood premiere. It was a fashion family affair on the red carpet. Gabrielle and her mini-me Kaavia wore matchinglooks, while dad sported a fit Rich Fresh, Dunhill, Gucci, and Bulgari jewels.also bought the style in a three-piece set by Maison Valentino, top knot bun, and Bulgari jewels like her dad. But it was probably Kaavia, aka Shady Baby, whose adorable toddler backless fit made out wombs jump.

All the ladies’ hair were slayed by Gabby Union’s longtime hairstylist and business collaborator Larry Sims. “Family Over Everything. #CheaperByTheDozen,” the beloved actress captioned the photo of her fashionable family on Instagram.

Union stars in the reboot of the film, bringing a modern take to the cult classic. “We try to update it as much as possible by making it the most blended family that you can imagine. We’re blended racially, culturally and with different levels of ability,” Union said in an interview with the Marin Independent Journal. “You see all of the fun that can happen with co-parenting but also some of those challenges. And then, what happens when you move to a different neighborhood and different schools and try managing those dreams with what is actually best for this particular family? It’s an ongoing challenge with boundaries that we explore in the movie.

Cheaper by the Dozen begins streaming March 18 on Disney+. Keep scrolling to see more photos of the Union-Wade family on the red carpet.

Family Slay: Gabrielle Union & Kaavia James Wear Matching Looks To The ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com