Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” debuted in Stockholm last night, and fans showed up to match the queen’s chic energy with their fashion! From embellished cowgirl hats to graphic denim jackets, the beehive brought the “Energy” to the Friends Arena, and we are here for it!

Beyoncé’s concerts are more than just a brilliant music experience that will forever live rent-free in your head after witnessing it. They are productions full of entertainment, fancy costumes, many emotions, and, most importantly, dedicated fans who go all out to make their love for Bey known. Of course, the main show is on the stage, but the opening acts are the fashions the fans don while strutting into the arena. While some fans wear their regular threads to the concerts, others pay homage to the queen by rocking their best Beyonce looks. The fans were heavy on the cowgirl attire for this tour, and they served!

The “Renaissance World Tour” represents freedom of self-expression, and the fans conveyed their love for the “Heated” singer by delivering style on a silver platter. Jump in below to see the unique ensembles fans wore to the most anticipated concert of the year!

Fans Brought The Style To Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ In Stockholm was originally published on hellobeautiful.com