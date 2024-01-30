Fashion Hall of Fame: The Most Memorable Grammy Looks Ever

It’s almost time for the Grammys, which means it’s time to see some jaw-dropping looks. Over the years, the brightest stars have arrived on the red carpet, showing off their best style. The ceremony, often referred to simply as the Grammys, is set to grace our screens once again, preparing us for a mesmerizing showcase of jaw-dropping fashion moments. The highly prestigious awards show has consistently served as a platform where the biggest stars in the music industry showcase their incredible talents and make bold statements through their impeccable style. Over the years, the red carpet has been a runway for some of the most unforgettable looks, setting trends and leaving a lasting impact on fashion enthusiasts around the globe.
Grammy night, known for its celebration of musical excellence, also holds a special place in the hearts of fashion lovers. As the biggest names in music gather to honor their craft, they bring their unique flair and artistry to the forefront, resulting in an extraordinary display of creativity and glamour. The red carpet has seen a diverse range of styles, from extravagant couture gowns to edgy, experimental ensembles, each reflecting the personality and style of the artist wearing them.
From the iconic, show-stopping gowns that have graced the stage to the daring, unconventional outfits that have made headlines, the Grammys have showcased it all. It’s a night where fashion and music intertwine harmoniously, creating a spectacle that leaves us in awe and eagerly anticipating the next stunning look that will make its way down the red carpet.
Now that the next all-star night is upon us, it’s only right that we run back some of the looks that more than understood the assignment.
The Most Memorable Grammy Looks Ever
1. Grace Jones and Rick JamesSource:Getty
Let’s throw it back to the 80s when Grace Jones elevated the Grammy carpet with her avant-garde fashion. At the 25th-anniversary celebration of the award show, the singer stole the spotlight on the red carpet by donning an eye-catching ensemble. The centerpiece of her outfit was an ultra-wide brimmed hat reminiscent of the one sported by Rick James. The black leather ensemble she wore complemented the hat and exuded an aura of sophistication and edginess.
2. Michael JacksonSource:Getty
This has to be one of the most iconic Michael Jackson looks ever. For the 1984 Grammy Awards, he donned a bedazzled military jacket that he coupled with a single glove. That single glove became his signature. Not to mention, Beyonce paid homage to the King of Pop in a similar ensemble during her 2016 Super Bowl performance.
3. Mary J BligeSource:Getty
Mary J. Blige dressed in leopard from head to toe at the 38th Annual Grammy Awards. Tapping into her undeniable style, she accessorized with black sunglasses and leather gloves. It was a night to remember as she won her first career GRAMMY in 1995 for Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group for “I’ll Be There For You / You’re All I Need To Get By,” a collaboration with Method Man.
4. Jennifer LopezSource:Getty
Jenny from Da Block, without a doubt, made history in her plunging, green Versace dress back in 2000. With its edge and flair, it has become one of the most scandalous dresses to ever debut on a red carpet. In an essay, Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of Google, wrote, “At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen. But we had no surefire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: J.Lo wearing that dress.” Thanks to Jenny, Google Image Search was born.
5. Pharrell WilliamsSource:Getty
Who could ever forget the hat that launched a thousand memes? Clad in undone Timberland boots, dark denim jeans, a red leather Adidas track jacket, and an architectural hat, he made waves on the internet. So much so that he kept wearing unique hats all of 2014.
6. RihannaSource:Getty
In 2015, Bad Gal Ri Ri made a striking arrival in a pink dream in a Giambattista Valli design fresh off the runway from Paris Couture Fashion Week. Comprised of tulle, ruffles, and embellishments, this dress could only be rocked by the “Diamonds” singer because it was definitely a risk and absolutely worth it.
7. BeyonceSource:Getty
Our queen gets an honorable mention for her 2017 Grammy performance, where she dressed in a custom Peter Dundas gown. The designer also used this iconic moment to launch his eponymous label. Hidden within the gown is a delicate homage to Beyoncé’s personal journey. At the focal point of her belly was a medallion featuring a portrait resembling Beyoncé herself. The medallion was elegantly framed by two cherubs adorned with ivy at her hips. This captivating design represents a family portrait intricately embroidered onto the gown’s central and prominent position.
8. Cardi BSource:Getty
Cardi B has made the Grammy carpet her runway, and we are always here for it. Nothing was more memorable than the vintage Mugler dress she wore to the 2019 Grammy Awards. Working with her longtime stylist, Kollin Carter, they got this creation straight from the archives from the label’s Fall 1995 Couture collection. She told PEOPLE that she did a total of four fittings to perfect the look.
9. Billy PorterSource:Getty
Billy Porter does no wrong, and this 2020 look was the proof. I remember watching the fringe on his hat depart like the Red Sea, and I became even more of a fan. Scott Studenberg created his entire look, and it’s safe to say that he did what needed to be done with this vibrant blue getup.
10. LizzoSource:Getty
Lizzo stunned us all in an orange floral getup by Dolce & Gabbana last year. Underneath, she offered more structure in a corseted floor-length gown. The drama was exactly what the carpet needed — from the color to the life-size garden.