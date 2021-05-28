Last night, The who’s who of the music industry gathered for the iHeartRadio Awards. Hosted by Usher, the awards show featured talent like H.E.R., Megan Thee Stallion, LL Cool J, Nelly, and Doja Cat.
Per usual, the red carpet was full of fun, stylish ensembles that gave the ultimate summertime vibes. Looks like the celebrities are ready to embrace the heat! From Doja Cat’s sheer, champagne gown, to her wardrobe switch into a white cocktail dress with cats printed all over, the stars were dedicated to making their red carpet fashion light-hearted and chic.
If you missed the fashion from one of the most festive nights in music, then we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the best looks to hit the red carpet of the iHeartRadio awards.
Fashion Rundown: These Celebrities Slayed At The iHeartRadio Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
Doja Cat attended the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 27, 2021. The singer, who walked away with the award for the Best New Pop Artist, wore a sheer champagne colored Brandon Maxwell FW20 Ready to Wear gown.
For her second red carpet look, Doja Cat wore a Miu Miu Resort 2021 cocktail dress, with a medley of cats printed all over it.
H.E.R., winner of the R&B Artist of the Year award, attended the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 27, 2021. The “Damaged” singer wore a gold sequins suit by Dundas.
For her other red carpet look, H.E.R. wore an Elton John tee shirt, partnered with black sequin Alexandre Vauthier SS21 Couture pants.
Nelly attended the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 27, 2021. The rapper looked casual and GOODT in a pair of leather shorts and a matching jacket.
LL Cool J attended the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 27, 2021. The legendary rapper gave us casual zaddy vibes in a mint green sweatsuit.
French Montana attended the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 27, 2021. The rapper gave suave papi vibes in a brown Amiri shirt.
Megan Thee Stallion, winner of the Best Collaboration award for ‘Savage’ (Remix), attended the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 27, 2021. Meg wore a gold, single-shoulder custom Bryan Hearns mini dress.
Megan also hit the carpet with her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine. The two did that cute couple thing by matching their ensembles on the red carpet. Here for it!
The iHeartRadio Music Awards host, Usher, went for a chic, dapper black Balmain suit.