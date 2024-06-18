Listen Live
News

Fat Joe Feels The Rihanna Incident Seperates Chris Brown From Michael Jackson, X Users Call C A P

Published on June 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

SONRISA Puerto Rican After Party Hosted By Fat Joe

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty / Fat Joe


Fat Joe reenergized the tired debate about whether Chris Brown is on the same level as the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

In a recent IG Live session, Joey Crack discussed Chris Brown and Michael Jackson. The Bronx rapper made the hottest of takes, claiming that the infamous Rihanna incident keeps Brown from being mentioned in the same breath as Jackson.

The Terror Squad general argued to those watching that it’s been 20 years since Brown physically assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna, claiming that it was time to let it go and that Breezy is the best singer/dancer/performer since Michael Jackson.

Fat Joe took things even further when he used disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly to prove his point, trying to make the tired and ridiculous separate the artist from their egregious actions argument.

Now, to his credit, Chris Brown has shut down the MJ comparisons while still paying homage to the “Thriller” singer. In a 2022 interview with Big Boy, he acknowledged that he draws inspiration from MJ heavily but has also added his own flair to his talent to pave his own path in the music industry.

Social Media Calls C A P on Fat Joe’s Chris Brown Hot Take

Fat Joe’s comments, of course, sparked debate, with many Breezy fans agreeing with him, while other fans of music claim Usher is above Brown, and MJ fans feel no one compares.

“We would still only call Michael Jackson Michael Jackson, actually. And, if we have to decide, Usher would be the only logical heir apparent. Hope this helps,” one person on X, formerly Twitter, wrote. 

Apple Music’s Rap Life host Low Key added, “Does he have a ‘Confessions’….?,” referring to Usher’s iconic 2004 album.

He has a point.

The gallery below shows more reactions to Fat Joe caping for Chris Brown as a GOAT.

Fat Joe Feels The Rihanna Incident Seperates Chris Brown From Michael Jackson, X Users Call C A P  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Lol, well played

2. Yikes

3. A thread where points were made.

4. Then there’s that

5.

6.

7. He said what ?

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Trending
Columbus Police Car at Night
News

Two Dead, Two Injured in Columbus Nightclub Shooting

12 items
Entertainment

Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum

Leah Lemonade's X Amora Lex
Family & Parenting

Viral Amora Lex Shares her story on Giving Up Her Kids to CPS, The Social Media Backlash, & More!

The 614 Day Function 2024
Events

614 Day Function

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 37 items
Entertainment

614 Day Function: Lekan, Ria Blaq, DrippDaDon, and MORE

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Our Moments

TOP 10 RAUNCHIEST RAP LYRICS OF ALL TIME

THE 7TH ANNUAL SUMMER614 CONCERT COVER 30 items
Entertainment

Everything You Missed at Summer614 [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Father's Day UGC | iOne Local Sales | 2024-05-20
Contests

Fathers Day Contest: Every Kid Needs a Super Hero!

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close