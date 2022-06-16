Power 107.5 CLOSE

Cheers to the dads!

Father’s Day

2022 is almost upon us, and there’s no better way to show your love to your old man with a fitting gift. Sure, our love shouldn’t be reduced to gift-giving, but going the extra mile shows your father just how much he means to you. And while we all should showcase our love to our dearest dads daily, Father’s Day is the perfect way to up the ante.

Finding the right gift for your pops is pretty simple — it’s all about combining a thoughtful present with something that your father enjoys. For example, if your dad has an affinity for murder mystery novels, purchasing a kindle filled with the best in the genre is the perfect way to go. If your father fancies the finest spirits, getting your hands on an aged bottle of scotch or scoring a one-of-a-kind liquor will seal the deal. For those with Dads that have simple pleasures that include gardening, picking up top-quality gardening tools will surely tug at his heartstrings. In other words, you can’t go wrong with a gift that’s useful or something that has sentimental value.

Now that Father’s Day 2022 is merely a few days away, it’s time to act fast. Fortunately, we’ve done all the work for you. We’ve compiled the ultimate Father’s Day 2022 gift list to help put your mind at ease and leave your dear ol’ dad with a smile from ear to ear.

Avid HelloBeautiful readers, you know the drill! Secure a Wi-Fi connection, get your credit card handy, and browse through our list of the best Father’s Day 2022 gifts for your dad. Happy Shopping!

Happy Father’s Day to all the men who fulfill the role of a dad every day, 365 days a year!

Father’s Day Gift Guide: 7 Last-Minute Gifts Dad Will Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com