Fireworks Are Hard On Pets, Consider Them This 4th Of July

Published on June 24, 2024

Dog afraid of fireworks

Fireworks Are Hard On Pets, Consider Them This 4th Of July

With 4th of July around the corner, it’s important for pet parents to understand and be prepared for some of the most common summertime safety risks, including fireworks and summer heat for their animals.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, animal shelters tend to see an influx of lost pets on July 4th and we write this to help you understand why. This is confirmed by pet parents who say that fireworks commonly trigger fear and anxiety for their dogs and cats.

Take a look below at some facts about Dogs and Cats not enjoying fireworks.

1. The majority of dogs (74%) and cats (73%) are afraid of fireworks. 

2. 42% of pet parents say their dog has tried to run away during fireworks in the past, and of them, 34% say their pet’s escape attempt was successful.

3. 64% of pet parents say their cat has tried to run away during fireworks in the past, with a 31% success rate.

4. The majority (60%) of pet parents agree that accurate identifiable information is extremely important for their pet’s safety, but despite this, nearly a third (30%) of pet parents admit it’s been six months or more since they last checked the accuracy and legibility of their pet’s ID tag or microchip. 

5. Update your pet’s ID tags, people!

