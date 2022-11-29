Flu Season Spiking in Ohio: Here Are 5 Ways To Beat It

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Flu season in Ohio is already starting to spike, and we still have months to go before it’s expected to end.

According to a report by FOX 8, hospitalizations due to the flu are up more than 70% over the last week. With the season not expected to end until at least March, there’s a pretty good chance that you, or someone you love, will come in contact with the virus at some point. Keep scrolling to see some tips on how you and your family can stay safe from the flu!

Flu vaccinations are an important first step in making sure you stay well during the holidays. However, they’re not 100% effective for everyone.

Also, just a quick note… we’re not doctors! Lol. This list was put together via a report from Web MD. [Click here] to see what they had to say, and as always, check with your primary care physician before putting anything foreign into your body.

Keep scrolling to see our best tips for beating the flu!

