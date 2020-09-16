We living in some historically trying times and while our elected officials continue to fail us at ever single turn, celebrities, citizens and corporations have taken it upon themselves to do what they can to help people effected by racism, wild fires, and of course the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foot Locker is one of those looking to do what they can to lend a helping hand and beginning today (September 16) till November 11, Foot Locker Inc.’s corporate giveback initiative, Collaboraid, will be dropping new merchandise every Wednesday that will ultimately help communities impacted by the Coronavirus.

The Collaboraid collection brings together more than a dozen notable creatives with a shared mission of aiding in the recovery from COVID-19 through sneaker culture.

First up will be the Converse x Anderson Bluu collaboration which will feature some classic white Chuck Taylors draped in lemons and leaves. The joints will retail for a cool $150 and be available on Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction and Eastbay. They should’ve sent some pairs of these to Conway The Machine and Method Man for their visuals to “Lemon” and really got the ball rolling on promotion. Just sayin.’

Peep some pictures of the kicks below and let us know if you feeling these.

Foot Locker Dropping An Exclusive Converse x Anderson Bluu Collaboration was originally published on hiphopwired.com