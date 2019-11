Foot Locker’s Greenhouse Drops VFILES X FILA Collection [Photos]

Foot Locker’s Greenhouse initiative aims to drop fresh goods via dope collaborations with creators and brands. Their latest drop is collection from VFILES x FILA, and it’s out right now.

The VFILES x FILA Capsule Collection of Apparel and Footwear included kicks, tees, sweatshirts, bike shorts and track suits. The featured kicks are the Fila Tennis 88 model that get some bright, fruity colorways like pink and yellow.

Check out detailed photos of the collection below.

If the spirit moves, you can cop via the Greenhouse app.

