Listen Live
Entertainment

Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26

Published on June 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

1017 Memorial Day Giveback

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Forner 1017 artist Enchanting has passed away at age 26.

It was reported that she was in critical condition from a suspected overdose that led to her untimely passing.

 

Per reports from The Shade Room, a representative from her management, she was suffering from withdrawals.

Gucci Mane also sent his condolences on Instagram following the news of her passing.

Enchanting joined Gucci’s label in 2020 and departed after the release of 2022’s No Luv.  In 2023, the Texas native also contributed  “He Can’t Reach” with New York rapper Maiya The Don for the season two soundtrack of “Rap Sh!t.”

We are sending love and prayers to her family at this time.

Keep scrolling for more reactions after news of her untimely passing.

The post Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26 appeared first on 92 Q.

Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26  was originally published on 92q.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Trending
News

56 Ohio Towns to Ban Recreational Marijuana Sales

8 items
News

Red Lobster Closing These 8 Ohio Locations Due To Bankruptcy

The 614 Day Function 2024
Events

614 Day Function

Leah Lemonade's X Amora Lex
Family & Parenting

Viral Amora Lex Shares her story on Giving Up Her Kids to CPS, The Social Media Backlash, & More!

Father's Day UGC | iOne Local Sales | 2024-05-20
Contests

Fathers Day Contest: Every Kid Needs a Super Hero!

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Our Moments

TOP 10 RAUNCHIEST RAP LYRICS OF ALL TIME

Ebony Pre-Oscar Celebration
DJ Dimepiece

Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname “Super Head” [VIDEO]

Entertainment

Honoring DJ Mister Cee | The Amanda Seales Show

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close